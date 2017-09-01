LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Photos from the scenes of the multiple suicide attacks in Borno state

Eight people were killed in a multiple suicide attack in Maiduguri, Borno state yesterday night. See more photos after the cut.




2 comments:

OSINANL said...

Boko Haram has been defeated in Clueless Buhari's voice

9 January 2017 at 16:03
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Imagine! They should pack them go drop them@aso rock and buratai house so that they go cook them since na the same battle they won kill them. TERRORIST BUHARI AND BURATAI KWONTINUE UNA LIES god dey watch una.



















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 16:11

