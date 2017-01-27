Photos from my 'Selfmade Secondary School Tour for Girls'

So I began my tour yesterday and went to two secondary schools. Yinkyem Schools in Mafoluku and Bosworth College also in Mafoluku to share my message with young girls in SS 2 and 3, as I believe this is the age when they need to be guided as they navigate through their various paths in life.
It's been an amazing experience so far, the reception from the girls has been mind blowing and I can't wait to visit more schools to share my message. The message is basically telling girls to believe more in themselves, work hard and never be discouraged no matter how hard it gets. My hope is that in the next 5,10,15 years, there will be many more female entrepreneurs and selfmade billionaire business women...:-). Anyway, check out photos from 2 out of the 3 schools I've been to so far, after the cut
Bosworth College
Photos from Yinkyem International Schools below..
No comments:
Post a Comment