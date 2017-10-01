Photos from Maiduguri Bomb Blast

Casuality evacuation by NEMA ,BOSEMA and Red Cross Emergency Response teams at scene of multiple suicide bomb incidents which occurred Sunday night in Muna Garage and Kaleri settlement Mafa LGA all in the outskirts of Maiduguri Borno state capital.
Eight people are believed to have been affected including two suicide Bombers in Muna garage and two suicide bombers in Kaleri and four other persons(two in Muna Garage and two in Kaleri) including a civilian JTF vigilante were killed in the incidents.
