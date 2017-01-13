Photos from IK Ogbonna's surprise birthday party

Nollywood actor and model, IK Ogbonna, who was a year older on Wednesday Jan. 11, was treated to a surprise birthday party at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos.
The guest list included Alex Ekubo, Rukky Sanda, Yomi Casual, Mike Godson, Ini-dima okojie, Monalisa Omorodion, Nikky Ufondu, Chioma Nwachukwu and Mr.Divine Obiwulu of Vine Morris distributions among others.
The surprise party was put together by Dorco shaving sticks and his wife, Sonia Morales, who is currently in Europe.
See more photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment