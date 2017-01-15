LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Photos from Ibinabo Fiberesima's birthday party...gives scholarship to 8 individuals

Beauty queen, actress, philanthropist and current president of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ibinabo Fiberesima celebrated her birthday in grand style on Friday. The event was held at Liligate Hotel in Lekki, Lagos. Ibinabo decided to make her birthday special by changing the lives of deserving young Nigerians. She gave out 8 scholarships to 8 Nigerians from across the country.


Those who benefitted from her ‘Go To School’ scholarship scheme include; Paul Prince Stephens from Akwa Ibom, Arinze Maxi Chukwu from Anambra, Odunaike Olamilekan from Lagos, and Treasure Okwuke from Edo State. Others include, Oluwafemi Usman, and three other children from one family in Kogi State.
 
At the event were celebrities including Charles Granville, Aneke Twins, AY, Ricardo Agbor, Monalisa Chinda amongst many others
 
The parents of the children took turns to thank Ibinabo for her kind gesture and also asks other Nigerians to borrow a leaf from her act.
3 comments:

chinelo okafor said...

Okk! Happy Bathday to her...

15 January 2017 at 10:20
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice one ma'm,happy birthday...i find it hard to believe your marriage don crash too #thinkingloud what's happening these days?

15 January 2017 at 10:20
Oghenetega said...

Awwwwww...
God will bless her abundantly..
That's so Nice & generous of Her.

15 January 2017 at 10:47

