Photos from former Aviation minister, Kema Chikwe's 70th birthday party

The 70th birthday party of former Aviation Minister and PDP Women leader, Kema Chikwe, held in Abuja last weekend. The party was attended by her family members including her husband and children, PDP chieftains, former governors and others. Continue to see more photos.
7 comments:
WAOH! SHE'S 70 ALREADY
BEAUTIFUL WOMAN...
Hbd
70? Great, looking good.congrats
Happy birthday Sir. Age with grace.
where's naeto-C and his wife Nicole?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
70 and she is still younger than zahra buhari why huh?eww. Where is naeto c her son huh? HAPPY BIRTH DAY TO HER.IRON AGELESS LADY I AM STILL WONDERING UR SUDDEN SILENCE IN IMO STATE OVER THE USELESS ALHAJI SCAM GOVERNMENT.
#sad indeed
I used to think food don't really matter but now I know better after drink garri for close to a week now. Pls if any one can help me with 3,000 naira to eat and transport myself to work with hope that my 3months salary will be paid next week Monday as we where told. Thank you. Dinma.vivi12@yahoo.com
Post a Comment