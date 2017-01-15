LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Photos from the burial of 26 year old corps member who died three days after she got engaged

Mary Chiamaka Akajiobi, a 2014 Pharmacy graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kumasi, Ghana, died in a ghastly motor accident along Abuja-Kaduna express road, on Tuesday, January 10th, just three days after her engagement (read here). She was aged 26. Until her death, late Miss Akajiobi was undergoing the compulsory one year National Youth Service programme in Kaduna State and was due to pass out in March. She was laid to rest on Saturday, January 14th, in her hometown, Umudunu, Awka-Etiti in Anambra State. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.







