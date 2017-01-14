Photos: Former ministers in GEJ's administration, visits Nyesom Wike, pledge their support

Some Former Ministers in former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, Thursday paid a solidarity visit on Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, at the state government house. The former Ministers include Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Former Jigawa State Governor, Dr Sule Lamido, Former Minister of Education and Former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Former Minister of Youth Development and Former Adamawa State Governor, Mr Boni Haruna, Former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, Former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada and Former Minister, Ambassador Musa Kazaure.
"We are with you in your travails. We support you all the way. We know that you are under siege by anti-democratic forces. No matter the tyranny of the oppressor, the voice of the people must be heard. That was the case of Rivers State during the Rivers Rerun Elections ".
