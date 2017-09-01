Photos: Former APC Chieftain defects to PDP

Former APC Chieftain and former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Speaking on Saturday, January 7th, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike pledged to execute three key projects in Ahoada East Local Government Area and also rehabilitate Western Ahoada County High School.
He commended Mr Ikegbili for defecting to PDP, pointing out that the people will continue to witness Government presence.
In his remarks, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi said he and his supporters defected because of the development strides of the governor. Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah assured all the defecting APC leaders that they will be integrated into the PDP structure. Highpoint of the event was the hand over of the PDP logo to Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi.
