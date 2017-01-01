LIS

Sunday, 1 January 2017

Photos: First English speaking university in Niger Republic named after Maryam Abacha

The first English speaking university in Niger Republic was named after former Nigerian first lady and wife of late Nigerian dictator, Maryam Abacha.

Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) has earmarked about N1billion for the construction of its permanent site. Since inception, over 700 students have graduated from the university. 

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony held at Jirtawa town of Maradi State in Niger Republic, on December 25th, Dr. Abacha commended the management of the university for naming the institution after her.
