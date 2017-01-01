Photos: First English speaking university in Niger Republic named after Maryam Abacha

The first English speaking university in Niger Republic was
named after former Nigerian first lady and wife of late Nigerian
dictator, Maryam Abacha.
Maryam Abacha American University
(MAAUN) has earmarked about N1billion for the construction of its
permanent site. Since inception, over 700 students have graduated from
the university.
Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony
held at Jirtawa town of Maradi State in Niger Republic, on December
25th, Dr. Abacha commended the management of the university for naming
the institution after her.
