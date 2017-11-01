Photos: Fire raze down apartment in Makurdi, Benue State, damages property worth millions

Narrating his ordeal, the landlord, Mr. Dondu Gangese said the fire originated from a provision shop operated by his wife, through the refrigerator, after power was restored around 3am.
Efforts made by family members and occupants of the apartment, who are mostly students, to put off the fire proved abortive.
He said all his household belongings including educational certificates of some of his children, provisions, cash and students belongings were lost in the inferno. His daughter, who had gotten admission to study Guidance and Counseling at the Benue State University Makurdi also lost the money she withdrew to pay for admission letter and acceptance fee to the fire disaster.
It was alleged that the fire fighters while on their way to the scene, their first vehicle ran short of fuel and they had to bring in another vehicle from the office.
Some of the affected students including Mr. Jacob Ato, Maurice Orwough, Kumaiin Moses, Audu Akwebe, Atsagba Emmanuel, Peter Onoja and David Oibe-Jones all of the Benue State University said they lost everything including food stuff to the disaster.
They appealed to government and well meaning individuals to come to their aid by providing them with immediate relief in order to enable them continue with their examinations which is currently ongoing.
Source: Jimin Geoffrey
