Thursday, 19 January 2017

Photos: FG deploys contingent of Nigeria Police officers to Somalia

The Federal government has sent a contingent of  Nigeria Police Officers to Somalia as part of efforts to help in rebuilding the police force in the country.

 African Union Mission in Somalia Police Commissioner, Brig. Anand Pillay while carrying out their induction recently,  asked the Nigeria police officers to to work effectively to support the rebuilding of the country's police force.

“We all know that there is still a threat to security in this country and it’s our responsibility to support the Somali security institutions in building the security apparatus to take care of the country’s security,” he said.
 



