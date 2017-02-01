"One year stronger and more in love, we have had our rough times and our smooth times. We've fought cried laughed loved and most of all stood in faith together in all things. I love how you love me and always want to make me happy. I appreciate you and I will always love you till Jesus tarries. may the peace and joy I feel with you remain forever. Happy anniversary peaches. cheer to many more years together"More photos below....
Monday, 2 January 2017
Photos: Ex-beauty queen Fiona Amuzie and husband celebrate first wedding anniversary
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/02/2017 05:59:00 pm
4 comments:
congratulations
Happy anniversary to them. I wish them more beautiful years together
