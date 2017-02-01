LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Photos: Ex-beauty queen Fiona Amuzie and husband celebrate first wedding anniversary

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Fiona Amuzie and her husband Frank Iredu are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on January 2nd, 2016 at Umuoji, Anambra State. Taking to her Instagram page, she posted photos of them together along with a sweet message.
"One year stronger and more in love, we have had our rough times and our smooth times. We've fought cried laughed loved and most of all stood in faith together in all things. I love how you love me and always want to make me happy.  I appreciate you and I will always love you till Jesus tarries. may the peace and joy I feel with you remain forever. Happy anniversary peaches. cheer to many more years together"
More photos below....



 
 
4 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

2 January 2017 at 18:03
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

2 January 2017 at 18:03
sunday joy said...

Happy anniversary to them. I wish them more beautiful years together

2 January 2017 at 18:06
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

HWA


Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 18:18

