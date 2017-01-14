Photos: EFCC to protesters "The anti-corruption agency does not victimize anybody"

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has again reiterated that the anti- corruption agency is a law abiding agency and does not victimize anybody. That was the position of Usman M. Muktar, an operative of the Commission when he received scores of protesters under the aegis of “’Coalition of Civil Rights Oraganisations, Concerned Youths and the Ijaw Nation Worldwide” who thronged the Port Harcourt Zonal office to protest what they called undue harassment of the former first lady, Patience Jonathan.
Sukubo, Sara-Igbe Sukubo, a self-acclaimed ambassador who led the protesters said they were making a repeat of their protest to the Commission because of the continuous harassment of Patience Jonathan, the former First Lady and her family.
“It has never happened in Nigeria. No former first lady has been harassed like this."Some of the placard carried by the protesters had inscriptions:
“Former President Goodluck is respected worldwide, why the humiliation in Nigeria”. “God saves Niger Delta Sons and Daughters from Victimisation”, Injury to one, is Injury to All”. “Niger Delta People are Tired of Insult on Jonathan’s Family,"
The group also alleged that the EFCC, DSS and Police had at various times come out to say that they are only in court or in conflict with the former first lady but said
“’it is laughable as there is no way these agencies can separate a humble, loyal and loving wife from the physical and emotional Dr. Goodluck Jonathan."The group said if these actions were not stopped, it may elicit further actions which will not be to anybody’s interest.
