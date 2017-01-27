Photos: Edo State Governor swears in Justice(Mrs) Esohe Ikponwen as new Chief Judge

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Thursday, sworn in Justice (Mrs) Esohe Ikponwen, as the substantial Chief Judge of the state. Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at the state Government House, Obaseki said that every government must recognize the importance of the judiciary. He said that the laudable achievement recorded in the Oshiomole-led administration was due to the harmony which existed between the judiciary and executive
He therefore urged the Chief judge to bring to bare her wealth of experience in the discharge of her duties as a highly respected judge in the country.
The governor said that her choice as the Chief Judge at a time of great change in the state was remarkable as she "is known to be fair and strict in dispensation of judgment".
He also urged the chief judge to sustain and improve the harmonious relationship between judges in the state.
Reiterating his administration readiness to invest in the judiciary as evidence in the over 500 percent increment in capital expenditure for the sector in the state 2017 budget, he assured to uphold the rule of law.
In her response, the new Chief judge promised to build on the legacy of her predecessor and enthrone justice in the state.
According to her, I promise to be hard working, ensure speedy dispensation of justice and stand for the truth; It is the truth that sets free.
"There will be no more room for corrupt practices in our judiciary", she said.
Soliciting the cooperation of other judges, she said "we must work for the strengthening of the third arm of the government.
She also assured of independence of the judiciary and collaboration with other arms of government for peaceful coexistence in the state. Justice Esohe Ikponwen was born in November 22, 1954 and went to Anglican Girls. Grammar School, Ughelli in Delta state. Ikponwen had an LL.B and BL in Law in 1978 and 1979 respectively.
Until her appointment as the Chief judge of the state, she was a judge at the state High Court since 1999. Ikponwen takes over from Justice Cromwell Idahosa who occupied the office from 2010 to January 26, 2017.
It would be recalled that previous female chief judges of the state were Justices Abigail Oni-Okpaku and Constance Momoh.
Dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony included chief judge of Delta, members of International Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA), Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Hon Justin Okonoboh, Presidents of Customary courts among others.
