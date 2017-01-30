Photos: Dubai-based Nigerian man dies in fatal motor accident days after his return to the country

A Dubai-based Nigerian businessman was killed in a ghastly crash in Nigeria on Tuesday, January 24th, days after his return to the country.
Opeyemi Olabamiji, a 2007 Business Administration graduate of OSPOLY was buried on January 26th, according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
7 comments:
his village people at work
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I wish he never came back and just stayed there for gud.....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Rip
Hmmmmmmmm,rip
Lib addict#just pasing#
Hopeless country where everything is hopeless; bad roads (death traps), corruption, bad government, weak democratic institutions, substandard universities, jobeless youths, armed robbery, kidnapping, tribalism, ethnic and religious crisis, Boko Haram, etc. May his soul RIP.
