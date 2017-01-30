LIS

LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Photos: Dubai-based Nigerian man dies in fatal motor accident days after his return to the country

A Dubai-based Nigerian businessman was killed in a ghastly crash in Nigeria on Tuesday, January 24th, days after his return to the country. Opeyemi Olabamiji, a 2007 Business Administration graduate of OSPOLY was buried on January 26th, according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.



Posted by at 1/30/2017 11:28:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

his village people at work

30 January 2017 at 11:42
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I wish he never came back and just stayed there for gud.....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

30 January 2017 at 11:43
Anonymous said...

RIP bro,A very Clean & sharp Range Rover Autobiography with low mileage for sale lagos and a 2013 ford edge with 60k mileage for sale in lagos and a toyota avalon 2008 model with 58k mileage for sale in portharcourt for details call 08107095662 or 08155125194 for pictures and price. Pls serious buyers should call

30 January 2017 at 11:45
oki royalty said...

Rip

30 January 2017 at 11:46
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

30 January 2017 at 11:46
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmm,rip










Lib addict#just pasing#

30 January 2017 at 12:16
Anonymous said...

Hopeless country where everything is hopeless; bad roads (death traps), corruption, bad government, weak democratic institutions, substandard universities, jobeless youths, armed robbery, kidnapping, tribalism, ethnic and religious crisis, Boko Haram, etc. May his soul RIP.

30 January 2017 at 12:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts