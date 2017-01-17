LIS

Photos: Delta State lawmaker visits James Ibori in the UK to show his "unflinching loyalty and support''

Hon. Chief Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, Member representing Ethiope East State Constituency at Delta State House of Assembly, travelled to London with friends to reaffirm their "loyalty, support, obedience and commitment to the charismatic and visionary leadership" of former governor James Ibori, who was released from prison late last year after completing half of his 13 year jail term.
Ibori was jailed for money laundering and stealing over $200m from the Delta State government while he served as governor. In a post published on his Facebook page yesterday, January 16th,  the Chairman House Committee on Agriculture and National Resources, wrote: 
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the wonderful people of Ethiope East State Constituency and my colleagues here with me, I will like to seize this opportunity to renew to Your Excellency the assurances of the unflinching loyalty, love and support of the wonderful people of Ethiope East to Your Excellency, our revered leader.
2. We have come to London, UK to reaffirm our obedience and commitment to your charismatic and visionary leadership".






