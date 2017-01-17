Photos: Delta State lawmaker visits James Ibori in the UK to show his "unflinching loyalty and support''

Ibori was jailed for money laundering and stealing over $200m from the Delta State government while he served as governor. In a post published on his Facebook page yesterday, January 16th, the Chairman House Committee on Agriculture and National Resources, wrote:
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the wonderful people of Ethiope East State Constituency and my colleagues here with me, I will like to seize this opportunity to renew to Your Excellency the assurances of the unflinching loyalty, love and support of the wonderful people of Ethiope East to Your Excellency, our revered leader.
2. We have come to London, UK to reaffirm our obedience and commitment to your charismatic and visionary leadership".
No comments:
Post a Comment