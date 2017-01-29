Photos: Customs hand over 2 impounded helicopters worth N9bn to Nigeria Air Force

The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command (MMIA), have intercepted and seized two Civil Models 412 EP of Bell Helicopters and 23 packages containing various accessories, with duty paid value of N9,757,135,240.86.
Presenting the seized Helicopters and its accessories to the Nigerian Airforce, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), represented by the Deputy Comptroller General in-charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation yesterday, DCG Dan Ugo commended the Officers and Men of MMIA for this great feat in the history of Customs.
He calls for a holistic collaboration among all security agencies in order to sustain the tempo while performing our statutory responsibilities and ensuring National interest is put first before individuals.
Earlier, the MMIA Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Francis Allanah while welcoming the dignitaries to the official handing over, said the Helicopters were seized for contravening Customs laws.
While receiving the items on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubarka, Air Commodore Hyacinth Eze appreciated the Service for their collaboration towards protecting our airways. He said that the Helicopters when added to their fleets, will further enhance their operations in the fight against insurgency.
