Delivering judgement this morning, the presiding judge ordered the accused persons and their company to refund N754 million being the amount it defrauded the Nigerian government. The judge ruled that their sentence would start counting from January 13th 2016.
Thursday, 26 January 2017
Photos: Court sentence Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, to 10 years in prison for subsidy crimes
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/26/2017 12:50:00 pm
