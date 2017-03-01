Photos: Civilian JTF, Vigilante defend Borno LG Chairman arrested for harbouring Boko Haram commander

Addressing a joint press conference at the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Maiduguri yesterday, January 2, the Mafa branch of Civilian JTF led by its overall, Abba Sa’adu and the Vigilante led by its General Commander, Agar Jallabe (pictured) described the council chairman as a sincere person who devoted his time fighting insurgency and would never harbour any Boko Haram terrorist.
The Civilian JTF and Vigilante leaders said they knew the chairman as a good fellow who had never spared any criminal or insurgent but who had for long been going out on patrol with them in search of thieves, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and insurgent.
6 comments:
Defend huh!wonderful!FREEBORN WILL not STOP ACCUSING TERRORIST,SHETTIMA AND NORTHERN LEADERS OF SPONSORING BOKO HARAMS because i have my evidence. Make i tell u fools this,ithere is noting like boko harams, ASK TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS SHETTIMA MAKE THEM SWEAR IF THEY DON'T KNOW WHERE SHEKAU MAKE THUNDER FIRE THEM THEY WON'T. now some one is defending a man for harboring boko harams leaders hmmm ONLY A FOOL BELIEVE THAT APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI IS FIGHTING BOKO HARAMS. All hausas are boko harams secret sponsors like it or not this is why they hate Niger deltans and ibos with passion because we know their plans.
#sad indeed
Wake up JTF! Judas iscariot broke bread with Jesus while plotting his downfall jor!
This is what I call defending one of your own!!!
ALL OF Y'ALL ARE CRIMINALS
What has he succeeded in saying? I am not understanding pls
Long Live LIB
