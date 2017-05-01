LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Photos: Check out Ivanka Trump's new '$5.5 million, six bedroom' Washington D.C home

Ivanka Trump and her real estate mogul husband, Jared Kushner will be moving their family into a 6,870 square foot home home in an elite neighborhood in Washington D.C. This is as they finalize preparations before her father, Donald Trump assumes office at the White House.
It's a six-bedroom, 6,870-square-foot house which sold for $5.5 million in December.

It has a garden terrace on the second floor of the home that can be accessed via the master bedroom, gourmet chef's kitchen with table space, a library, sun-room, a garden that also has irrigation for it, as well as a two car garage. Interestingly, the house is just blocks away from that of Obamas, who are said to move into that area once they leave the White House.

More photos below..












Posted by at 1/05/2017 11:24:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts