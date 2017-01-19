LIS

LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

Photos: Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, visit injured survivors of Rann Air Force accidental bomb attack

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, today visited the 54 injured survivors of the military accidental bomb discharge in Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge, on Tuesday January 17th. The surviving victims are currently hospitalized in three hospitals in Maiduguri, the state capital.

32 persons are receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital; 16 victims are being treated at 7th Division Military Hospital in Maimalari Barack while 6 persons are hospitalized at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

More photos...









Posted by at 1/19/2017 04:51:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts