Photos: Body of fomer Niger state governor, Abdukadir Kure, who died in Germany, arrives Nigeria

It was received at the Minna International Airport by former military head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the immediate past Governor of the state, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy Governor, Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ibeto, Emirs of Minna (Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago), Lapai( Etsu, Engr Umar Bago Tafida) and Agaie (Etsu, Mallam Yusuf Nuhu) .
He will be interred according to Islamic rites today at the Minna Eid-Praying ground. He was aged 61. Left to mourn him are his wife, Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure and six children. May his soul rest in peace Amen.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment