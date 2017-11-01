LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Photos: Body of fomer Niger state governor, Abdukadir Kure, who died in Germany, arrives Nigeria

The remains of former Niger state governor, Abdukadir Abdullahi Kure, arrived Nigeria yesterday January 10th. Kure died at a German hospital on Sunday January 8th. His remains was accompanied back to Nigeria by his wife Senator Zaynab Kure, Aisha Babangida and Hon. Umar Bago.


It was received at the Minna International Airport by former military head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the immediate past Governor of the state, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy Governor, Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ibeto, Emirs of Minna (Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago), Lapai( Etsu, Engr Umar Bago Tafida) and Agaie (Etsu, Mallam Yusuf Nuhu) .

He will be interred according to Islamic rites today at the Minna Eid-Praying ground. He was aged 61. Left to mourn him are his wife, Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure and six children. May his soul rest in peace Amen.

More photos below...









Posted by at 1/11/2017 09:44:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts