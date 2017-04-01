LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Photos: Babcock University undergraduate allegedly commits suicide

Unokyur Verishima, a Babcock Universityan undergraduate allegedly committed suicide recently. Husband of actress Foluke Daramola, Olukayode Salako, who runs a school where the deceased passed out from, shared the sad story online. He wrote;



"Sadly this boy committed suicide So sad! What must have made this boy to take his own life?! What?! He was from a very responsible and financially comfortable home. He was getting good care from his mother?! He was a very good, brilliant and quiet boy, who had the best of education! Mrs. Unokyoh has been a very good woman to her children, who has committed everything she has to their full support. Oh! God! Who did this to my friend and buxom sister?!

Who did this to the Bosworth College community?! Who did this to Babcock university?! Who remoted this boy to cause this widow this terrible pain?! Who?! Who?!! Who?!!! Who did this to my friend?! Ah! Africa! A fi ika! It is only God who can console you Pat! Good bye, my boy! May God accept your innocent soul! Bosworth College International will miss always miss you!
