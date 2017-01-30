LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Photos: Apostle Suleman heads to DSS office to honor their invitation

Apostle Johnson Suleman was invited by officials of the Department of State Security DSS over his comments asking his church members to attack any Fulani herdsman who attempts to attack them or the church..which the DSS see as inciting. He is on his way to the DSS headquarters in Abuja. 
 
7 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Ok,waiting to see how it goes








30 January 2017 at 15:02
Oge Nsimah said...

Thank God nobody can hide the truth...just this morning my little nice of 4yrs wants to abuse one of us....can you belive what he said...."Buhari like you'..I was shock !!menh Buhari is a negative words,associated with so many evil..DSS pls arrest me

30 January 2017 at 15:03
Hrm Paul said...

The DSS are bunch of fools.suleman said if u attack me I will defend myself and attack u how is dat a crime its stand your ground. The law stand your ground simply state fight your attacker with everything you got.

30 January 2017 at 15:09
Carina K Jacob said...

Okay.
It is well.

30 January 2017 at 15:18
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Useless DSS people.

30 January 2017 at 15:21
Anonymous said...

Look at the read to DSS headquarters, chai Nigeria, dusty as desert.

The people who invited him to come and explain, they go to church and go to the Mosques to pray, to which God or god?

You conveniently keep quiet when some are killed or when some make inciting comments, but then invite some who did the same. Then later pray to God or god, whichever is applicable to each person acting in his capacity.

Shame on Nigeria's religiosity.

30 January 2017 at 15:27
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

30 January 2017 at 15:28

