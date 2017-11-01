Photos: APC youths in Rumuokparali, Rivers State burn brooms and coffin engraved with APC logo

"There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state. If they don't steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items. " Speaking further, Governor Wike said: "All those that know, must not come close because my people have given me the instrument to go to war against enemies of Rivers State ".Commenting on the road, Governor Wike said that the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road traverses three communities and two wards.
He said that he has fulfilled the promises made to the people of the area, adding that more projects will be executed in the area.
Commissioner of Works, Mr Iheanyichukwu Bathuel noted that the completion of the road has improved the value of property in the three communities that the road serve. Spokesman of the Rumuokparali community, Sir Chris Abel expressed the gratitude of the people to Governor Wike for fulfilling his campaign promise to them.
2 comments:
check out www.memenaija.com for funny african photos
And the madness continues. Linda take note!
Post a Comment