Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Photos: Annie Idibia celebrates youngest daughter, Olivia as she turns 3

Tuface and Annie Idibia's second child together, Olivia turned three today. The mother of two took to Instagram to celebrate the adorable girl. She wrote;
"The joy she brings.... 3years ago i was blessed by the Most High with this Remarkable blessing.... i have the most incredible amazing 3 year old..A Rare Child..
A Rare blessing.... 10boys in one lil girl.. my Olivia.. the one that sparkles n bring everyone closer. God bless you with wisdom and knowledge my child.. Oh baby oh baby i see love in your smile."
 More photos below..

 
 
6 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

HBD to her..

3 January 2017 at 16:04
Loveth Best said...

Happy Birthday Olivia.May God uphold you

3 January 2017 at 16:10
Debbie Chelsea said...

Wow, beautiful baby

3 January 2017 at 16:14
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

3 January 2017 at 16:24
VEEKEE FRESH said...

She so big now.... Congrat,

3 January 2017 at 16:27
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy birthday to her


...merited happiness

3 January 2017 at 16:28

