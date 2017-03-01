Photos: Annie Idibia celebrates youngest daughter, Olivia as she turns 3

Tuface and Annie Idibia's second child together, Olivia turned three
today. The mother of two took to Instagram to celebrate the adorable
girl. She wrote;
"The joy she brings.... 3years
ago i was blessed by the Most High with this Remarkable blessing.... i
have the most incredible amazing 3 year old..A Rare Child..
A Rare
blessing.... 10boys in one lil girl.. my Olivia.. the one that sparkles n
bring everyone closer. God bless you with wisdom and knowledge my child.. Oh baby oh baby i see love in your smile."
More photos below..
6 comments:
HBD to her..
Happy Birthday Olivia.May God uphold you
Wow, beautiful baby
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR
AUNTY LINDA 👩
She so big now.... Congrat,
Happy birthday to her
...merited happiness
