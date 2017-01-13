Photos: Aggrieved lover sentenced to 12 years in jail for slitting his girlfriend's throat in Adamawa

The attack happened on November 9th within the school premises. Luka saw Ishaya, his girlfriend of two years, alighting from the car of another man. He ambushed her by her hostel, beat her up and then slit her throat with a knife.
The police was alerted and he was arrested. The state police command last wednesday, January 4th, yesterday arraigned him before Shehu Ahmad, the Chief Magistrate of the Yola Magistrate Court, who after listening to the testimonies of several witnesses brought in by the police, found Luka guilty of an attempt to commit culpable homicide and causing grievous bodily hurt to Ishaya.
He was sentenced to 12 years in jail without an option of fine.
Photo credit: Northern City
