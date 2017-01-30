Photos: Adaeze Yobo welcomes her third child, a girl
Footballer Joseph Yobo and his beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo, have welcomed their third child, a girl. The couple already have two sons, Joey and Jayden. Both mother and child are said to be doing fine. Big congrats to them!
19 comments:
Awwww!
Big Congrats Ada and Joseph. May God bless your home
wow congratulations
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Congrat to her.WAITING FOR THE FORTH AND THE FIFTH ONE as usual.
#sad indeed
Oboy that woman DA try o
Young and active
congratulations
CONGRATULATIONS
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Cute alert
AWWWWWWW!! Awesome God!!! Nne Congratulations...
Big congrats to her. Guess she'll rest now
Welcome.....baby. Ada congratulations
Congrats.
Congrats
Congrats to her.
Congratulations to her
Babe dropping them babies like it's hot. Happy for you girl.
Congrat
Congrat
Congrat
