LIS

LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Photos: Adaeze Yobo welcomes her third child, a girl

Footballer Joseph Yobo and his beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo, have welcomed their third child, a girl. The couple already have two sons, Joey and Jayden. Both mother and child are said to be doing fine. Big congrats to them!
Posted by at 1/30/2017 08:38:00 am

19 comments:

Anonymous said...

Awwww!
Big Congrats Ada and Joseph. May God bless your home

30 January 2017 at 08:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

wow congratulations
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 January 2017 at 08:42
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Congrat to her.WAITING FOR THE FORTH AND THE FIFTH ONE as usual.
May God bless my papa trump and eric trump guys am noting without u guys,remain blessed!POOR HATERS OVER TO UNA.

















#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 08:43
dj banti said...

Oboy that woman DA try o
Young and active

30 January 2017 at 08:46
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

30 January 2017 at 08:47
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CONGRATULATIONS





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

30 January 2017 at 08:47
vilgax christopher said...

Cute alert

30 January 2017 at 08:55
chinelo okafor said...

AWWWWWWW!! Awesome God!!! Nne Congratulations...

30 January 2017 at 08:55
onyinye Gloria said...

Big congrats to her. Guess she'll rest now

30 January 2017 at 08:56
Creamy Princess said...

Welcome.....baby. Ada congratulations

30 January 2017 at 08:56
Anonymous said...

Tbc will overtake bitcoin soon so if you missed bitcoin don't miss tbc buy at cheap price from me and sell at higher price to others. 500tbc for just 250k contact me on 09024360475

30 January 2017 at 08:57
Agatha said...

Congrats.

30 January 2017 at 09:00
Carina K Jacob said...

Congrats

www.ckjacob.com

30 January 2017 at 09:12
Genesis pee said...

Congrats to her.

30 January 2017 at 09:13
Nwanyimakarisia said...

Congratulations to her

30 January 2017 at 09:24
Internet News Freak said...

Babe dropping them babies like it's hot. Happy for you girl.

30 January 2017 at 09:35
Rosemary said...

Congrat

30 January 2017 at 09:38
Rosemary said...

Congrat

30 January 2017 at 09:39
Rosemary said...

Congrat

30 January 2017 at 09:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts