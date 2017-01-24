Photos: 91-yr-old Pensioner dies after jumping in front of a falling tree branch to save his 49-yr-old Thai wife

A Heroic 91-year-old Italian pensioner, Giacomo Smedile, was killed by a
falling tree branch after he jumped in front of it to save his Thai
wife. Smedile who was enjoying his retirement in Thailand, was walking
along the sea front with his 49-year-old Thai wife on Sunday
evening when a 10ft long branch snapped from a tree in Pattaya. He
reportedly pushed her out the way but the branch struck him on the head.
Rescue
workers and Police arrived at the scene and found his body in a pool of
blood as his wife tried to revive him. The devastated woman told police
they had left their rented apartment for an evening stroll when they
heard the sound of snapping branches. She said:
'We
were almost home when it happened. I turned around and he was lying
dead on the floor. He was fit and healthy. He was still very active. I
am shocked,'
Police said
the death was an accident. That workers who trim the tree branches along
the sea front may have missed or overlooked it. Therefore, compensation
will be paid to Mr Smedile's family and the Italian Embassy had been
informed about the incident.
2 comments:
So so touching.. May his soul rest in peace.
