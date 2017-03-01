LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Photos: 85-year-old Emir of Daura with and his beautiful young wife at the naming ceremony of their baby

Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk and his beautiful young wife, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk christened their first child together today, January 3. The baby girl was named Halimatu Sadiya Umar Faruk. Born in 1931, Umar Farouk became the 60th of Daura on February 2007. He married his wife in mid 2015. More photos after the cut...





Posted by at 1/03/2017 07:02:00 pm

