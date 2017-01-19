LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

Photos: 76 year old community leader murdered in Delta

76 year old Pa Sandys Omadeli Uvwoh pictured above who is a former Community Trust Chairman of oil rich Ugborodo community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta state, was on Tuesday January 17th, strangled to death by some unknown persons at his home Number 1 Akugbe Street home, Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area in the state.



About 10 men, all masked, stormed his home in the early hours of the day, locked his wife and children inside a room before strangulating the community leader who many described as as fearless man.

Confirming the incident, the state police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said the incident happened at about 5am.
“We have received report of the death of Pa Sandys Omadeli Uvwoh. He was allegedly murdered at about 5a.m., Tuesday, by masked men at his home. The DPO, Enerhen Division, is already leading a team investigating the matter before the Command gives a detailed report.”
Reason behind the murder is yet unknown.
