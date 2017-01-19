Photos: 74 wounded in accidental bombing evacuated from Rann to Maiduguri in the last two days

UN, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC Africa) in the last two days have evacuated at least 74 persons wounded in the Rann accidental bombing to Maiduguri, in collaboration with Nigerian authorities, military medical teams, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) and other humanitarian agencies.The victims are currently hospitalized in three hospitals located in Maiduguri. 32 of them are receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital; 16 victims are being treated at 7 Div Military Hospital in Maimalari Barack while 6 persons are hospitalized at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. The evacuation continues today...
Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of Borno state Alh Usman Durkwa led a team of officials of National Emergency Management Agency NEMA and Borno state Emergency Management Agency BOSEMA to Rann in kalabalge LGA Borno state, to conduct needs assessment, coordinate the evacuation of injured persons and monitor the response provided for victims.
2 comments:
SMH...
