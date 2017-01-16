Photos: 2-year-old boy with club foot undergoing correction process in Cross River State

Anthony Peter is suffering from a medical condition called Talipes which is commonly known as Club Foot. His condition was initially misdiagnosed as Polio.
The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong led the state Epidemiology team headed by Mrs. Patience Uke to conduct a sensitization exercise at the community and also to bring the child to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where he is currently undergoing a correction process on the leg.
"We have a lot of these types of communities, hard to reach communities, in Cross river state," said Dr. Ashibong.
"I’m glad we’ve been able to experience firsthand what these communities are like and what it is to get here, to get access, to get health commodities to these communities."
"The child is suffering from a medical condition called Talipes which is commonly known as Club Foot. And there’s real hope because the child is still a baby, he’s barely two years old. At this point the bones are not fused meaning something can be done even right here in Cross River State. The boy’s mother confirmed that her baby was vaccinated upon delivery in 2015, putting to rest further the Poliomyelitis rumor. "It became necessary for the health team to come and take the child for treatment because of the need to improve the life of the little child given the lack of proper orientation in the community.
"We had to come ourselves to make sure the child is actually taken for treatment because the community has a difficult terrain and there’s a possibility of not taking the child for medical care if we don’t come ourselves" she said.
6 comments:
How is this news?
Dats gud
...merited happiness
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Idiot how can u say that what have u done for anyone
God bless the state gvt, Red cross society and the medical team.
Good job
Ben ayade is working!
Post a Comment