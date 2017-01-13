Photos: 14 year old Zuriel Oduwole meets with US Secretary of State, John Kerry

Zuriel Oduwole is popular for her education advocacy campaign and for being the youngest filmmaker to have a self-produced and self-edited work among other achievements.
Sharing photos from her visit, Zuriel wrote,
"Met John Kerry - US Secretary of State. Happy New year to you all and hope you had a Merry and Safe Christmas. I am just so very, very thankful to the LORD for where he is taking me and what he wants to do in the lives of the youth of this world today. I just met with the US Secretary of State, John Kerry in his office in Washington DC. Some of you might think so, you've already met 23 World Leaders and recently spoke at the UN. This is very different. Secretary Kerry's decisions affects the whole worlds foreign and economic policy. And next to President Obama, he is the most visible member of the US Government leadership. The whole world knows who he is. What's so cool is we talked about Girls Education, and all the State Department has done the last 4 years on this serious topic. Like me, he believes if all people in a society are included, especially Girls and Women, then that society does much better. I believe that so much. That's another reason I am teaching young children some basic film making skills, so they can add to their society's development. We all can do something very small, to empower others, or encourage others. I truly believe so"More photos below...
9 comments:
That's what's up
Nice
...merited happiness
See The Most Expensive Building at Eko Atlantic
Like I said b4,when ur parents are rich every tin u need is at ur door step.
Godtakeover
Her own cup of tea. JOHN KERRY WE DON'T WANT U AND UR ISLAMIC OBAMA GAIN COME DEY GO OOOO.
losers.
#sad indeed
I wish him da best'; add me,matured female friends, D6035F53
young dream,one day,will b my turn,Royalty ,said so
************************chai******ataaram aghughu******film Maker @14???????*****and cee me here even to get common teaching Job diz pipo no gree me
That's really nice. Proud of her
Long Live LIB
Post a Comment