Friday, 13 January 2017

Photos: 14 year old Zuriel Oduwole meets with US Secretary of State, John Kerry

14 year old Nigerian-America filmmaker and writer, Zuriel Oduwole has met with the  US Secretary of State, John Kerry.

Zuriel Oduwole is popular for her education advocacy campaign and for being the youngest filmmaker to have a self-produced and self-edited work among other achievements.
Sharing photos from her visit, Zuriel wrote,
"Met John Kerry - US Secretary of State. Happy New year to you all and hope you had a Merry and Safe Christmas. I am just so very, very thankful to the LORD for where he is taking me and what he wants to do in the lives of the youth of this world today. I just met with the US Secretary of State, John Kerry in his office in Washington DC. Some of you might think so, you've already met 23 World Leaders and recently spoke at the UN. This is very different. Secretary Kerry's decisions affects the whole worlds foreign and economic policy. And next to President Obama, he is the most visible member of the US Government leadership. The whole world knows who he is. What's so cool is we talked about Girls Education, and all the State Department has done the last 4 years on this serious topic. Like me, he believes if all people in a society are included, especially Girls and Women, then that society does much better. I believe that so much. That's another reason I am teaching young children some basic film making skills, so they can add to their society's development. We all can do something very small, to empower others, or encourage others. I truly believe so"
Ugwuanyi Uchenna said...

That's what's up

13 January 2017 at 21:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

13 January 2017 at 21:15
THE NAIJAGRAPHY BLOG said...

13 January 2017 at 21:16
dj banti said...

Like I said b4,when ur parents are rich every tin u need is at ur door step.

Godtakeover

13 January 2017 at 21:25
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Her own cup of tea. JOHN KERRY WE DON'T WANT U AND UR ISLAMIC OBAMA GAIN COME DEY GO OOOO.
losers.


















#sad indeed

13 January 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

I wish him da best'; add me,matured female friends, D6035F53

13 January 2017 at 21:27
oki royalty said...

young dream,one day,will b my turn,Royalty ,said so

13 January 2017 at 21:28
Chizzy Liz said...

************************chai******ataaram aghughu******film Maker @14???????*****and cee me here even to get common teaching Job diz pipo no gree me

13 January 2017 at 21:29
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

That's really nice. Proud of her

Long Live LIB

13 January 2017 at 21:40

