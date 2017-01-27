Photos: 10 killed, scores injured in multiple road traffic crash at Upper-Iweka, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

At least ten people have been confirmed dead and scores injured when a fuel tanker failed break and rammed into commercial buses and some private cars at the Lagos park axis of the Enugu/Onitsha express road, Onitsha, on Tuesday, January 24th.
Most of the victims were hawkers, passengers and transport workers along that axis.
Speaking to Anambra State Broadcasting Service, ABS, an eye witness Mr. Hida Ida said he came to board a bus going to Benin when he saw the tanker speeding down from the express road while the conductor of the vehicle was signalling the people to clear from the road before it finally crashed there.
Another eye witness who cheated death, Mr.Christian Uche said he was about entering one of the damaged buses when he saw the tanker and ran away.
He said many people were affected because the place is busy with both vehicular and human movements as well as business activities along the lagos axis of the Enugu/ Onitsha express road.
Reacting to the incident,Mr. Sunday Ajayi the state sector commander, FRSC,who sympathized with the victims' families cautioned drivers against over speeding and called for attitudinal l change among road user.
He said the commission will intensify efforts to maintain free flow of traffic at that axis noting as well that the axis was a little bit congested due to road construction going on there.
ABS also visited Toronto hospital where some of the victims were taken to and discovered that three out of the seven victims taken there are dead. Dr Emeka Eze,the MD of the hospital who spoke to the the ABS said that the remaining are in stable condition and called on park owners along that axis to ensure their buses do not encroach into the express road to avoid obstruction of free flow of traffic.
