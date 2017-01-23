Photo: Woman stabs husband over alleged extramarital affair

A 37-year-old Zimbabwean woman appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate court for attempted murder of her husband of
ten years over an infidelity row.
Mr Mpotu, 48, is currently battling for life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was allegedly stabbed by Svori.
Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, who is representing the state said on Wednesday
, January, 18th, Svori stabbed her husband after she suspected he was having an extramarital affair.
"On January 18, this year at around 9PM
,
the complainant and accused person had a misunderstanding as the
accused suspected that the complainant was having extramarital affair,"
said Dlodlo.
Svori then stabbed Mr Mpotu with a kitchen
knife on the chest and on the lower side of the armpit. Neighbours heard
screams and rushed to the scene to assist. A police report was made by
neighbour, Mr Callmore Shumba, leading to Svori's arrest.
The
victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently admitted. Svori
was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody till February 3
while the court is awaiting a medical report on her husband's condition.
Source: Chronicle
22 comments:
Na wa oooo
NA WAOH!
Please I need a good samarithan who can bless me with two dozen of rice,beans,a bottle of groundnut oil,onions ,just different thing a student will need for resumption ,I will be going back to school and can't afford all of this things.God bless any kind heart that will reach out to me. Magreth.meg@yahoo.com
Does it now solve D problem?
Justice
Anyone who cheated on this kind of woman should not be blamed... Look how unkept she is.. Abeg package yourself well so that u can remain attracted to you man.... Look at the woman looking like a mad woman...
BLOG-WEBSITE FOR SALE
A popular entertainment, gossip, blog website is here for sale.
[b]BENEFITS:[/b]
i will teach you how to operate it.
always free to ask question.
free domain name for any kind.
changing the domain name to your name.
call now before first before others do!
for more info, please do call or Whatsapp [b]Mr. Jonathan +2349092387158[/b]
Hmmm!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Hmm nawa o.. Men have to be careful with some women o
Hmm...na wa ooo!
Mtcheeeeew, let her look a better excuse
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
It's not worth the effort
...merited happiness
End time wife
See her face like dog wey don mad. Pls and pls which kind man see this kind face go marry? even if na poverty cos am it's better make u get married to your hand..so that you can wank all through your life than to end up with this kind ugly looking wild animal
People Stabbing People. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday and Tuesday 23rd & 24th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Weldone!
This woman look sick..
Madam ooo, u no try! Na u holy pass??? Take a chill pill abeg!
Oga you better run for your life if you leave the hospital. .demonic wife
and has it helped the situation?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
So killing him means justice to you? Am against cheating in relationships/marriages,would rather walk away,if the stabbed individual was your brother or father,would you still have the same response?
Post a Comment