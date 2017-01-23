LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Photo: Woman stabs husband over alleged extramarital affair

A 37-year-old Zimbabwean woman appeared before Bulawayo magistrate court for attempted murder of her husband of ten years over an infidelity row.
Mr Mpotu, 48, is currently battling for life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was allegedly stabbed by Svori. 

Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, who is representing the state said on Wednesday, January, 18th, Svori stabbed her husband after she suspected he was having an extramarital affair.
"On January 18, this year at around 9PM, the complainant and accused person had a misunderstanding as the accused suspected that the complainant was having extramarital affair," said Dlodlo.
Svori then stabbed Mr Mpotu with a kitchen knife on the chest and on the lower side of the armpit. Neighbours heard screams and rushed to the scene to assist. A police report was made by neighbour, Mr Callmore Shumba, leading to Svori's arrest.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently admitted. Svori was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody till February 3 while the court is awaiting a medical report on her husband's condition.
Source: Chronicle
Fashoranti Olanrewaju said...

Na wa oooo

23 January 2017 at 14:24
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH!

23 January 2017 at 14:26
Anonymous said...

Shunn ben said...

Does it now solve D problem?

23 January 2017 at 14:28
Jennifer Anunobi said...

Justice

23 January 2017 at 14:29
Saphire Muna said...

Anyone who cheated on this kind of woman should not be blamed... Look how unkept she is.. Abeg package yourself well so that u can remain attracted to you man.... Look at the woman looking like a mad woman...

23 January 2017 at 14:31
Prince Jonathan said...

Ayo Tosin said...

Hmmm!
ogiri emmanuel said...

Hmm nawa o.. Men have to be careful with some women o

23 January 2017 at 14:35
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hmm...na wa ooo!

23 January 2017 at 14:37
chioma ozuma said...

Mtcheeeeew, let her look a better excuse

23 January 2017 at 14:37
Sql 9ja said...

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It's not worth the effort


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 14:40
Vina Saviour said...

End time wife

23 January 2017 at 14:40
STERN said...

See her face like dog wey don mad. Pls and pls which kind man see this kind face go marry? even if na poverty cos am it's better make u get married to your hand..so that you can wank all through your life than to end up with this kind ugly looking wild animal

23 January 2017 at 14:41
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Anonymous said...

Weldone!

23 January 2017 at 14:44
Nnenne George said...

This woman look sick..

23 January 2017 at 14:45
Ify Tams said...

Madam ooo, u no try! Na u holy pass??? Take a chill pill abeg!

23 January 2017 at 14:59
Ide. said...

Oga you better run for your life if you leave the hospital. .demonic wife

23 January 2017 at 14:59
Vivian Reginalds said...

and has it helped the situation?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:10
Abidemi Wright said...

So killing him means justice to you? Am against cheating in relationships/marriages,would rather walk away,if the stabbed individual was your brother or father,would you still have the same response?

23 January 2017 at 15:11

