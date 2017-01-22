LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Photo: Woman gives birth to triplets at IDP camp in Tanzania

Nyandwi Velelia, an IDP who lives in Tanzania's Nduta refugee camp gave birth to triplets four days ago at the camp's MSF-run maternity ward, where almost 490 babies were born last month. 

Nyandwi and her new baby boys are all healthy: the delivery was straightforward and the family was discharged quickly from hospital. 
However, many challenges lie ahead for the triplets: their new home is a tent that leaks when it rains and their cradle will be a simple mat on the floor. They will share this accommodation with their mother, father and three other siblings.

"I have no clothes for my newborns and I`m worried that they will get sick," Nyandwi says.
Nyandwi is one of 89,000 people now living in Nduta camp, where overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions are contributing to a spike in diseases such as malaria.
Photo credit: MSF (Doctors Without Borders)
