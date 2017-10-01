Photo: Woman breastfeeds her child during her wedding ceremony

"I enjoy nursing my son and I made sure when I chose my wedding dress I would be able to nurse throughout my entire night," she said. "And I was able to. So I just want to share with women that no matter who doubts you or who turns their noses up to breastfeeding that it can be done. No one should feel embarrassed about feeding their child in the most natural way"
2 comments:
Lol...wow
Freeborn wept!This granny na 22 huh?kwontinue! SO NO SHAME AGAIN IN SHOWING THE WORLD UNA BOOBS HUH? Ewwww. Must she snap am an post am for social media huh? I know she must write some thing to JUSTIFY HER STUPIDITY. what an unholy wedding OF 3 PEOPLE IN ONE.
Freeborn wept for u bitch.
#sad indeed
Post a Comment