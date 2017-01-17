Photo: UNIOSUN student stabbed to death in Osogbo

According to reports, the fight started at about 8pm. Kazeem stepped forward to separate those who were fighting but was stabbed to death in the process.
Kazeem was rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Catholic Hospital, Jaleyemi area for medical attention but died on arrival at the hospital due to high loss of blood.
The state commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the incident and said a full scale investigation into the matter has been launched. Meanwhile Kazeem's body has been deposited at the state hospital, Asubiaro, where an autopsy will be carried out.
The fight didn't start at about 8pm. It was in the evening.. About 4 or 5pm
So sad.
One of the vital lessons from life experiences is that it's dangerous to be a Good Samaritan, peacemaker or an interventionist trying to separate two people in a brawl.
As it has happened so many times in the past, the peacemaker often ends up being the victim, injured or killed, while the fighters stay alive.
Please when you see two people fighting, especially with weapons, don't play a Good Samaritan. The devil doesn't seem to like fighting people being separated; so he turns the table on the peacemaker.
Osogbo in the news for the wrong reason
Seperating fight is not jst it o
Too bad.
Rip
Oh dear!
...merited happiness
