Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Photo: UNIOSUN student stabbed to death in Osogbo

Barely three weeks after a 400 Level Science Education student of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola was found dead five days after she went missing (read here), another student of the institution, 300-level student of the department of Civil Engineering, Kazeem Amodu Ige pictured above, was killed in a fight that erupted between some students of the school at their hostel in the school premises at Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, capital of Osun State yesterday January 16th.


According to reports, the fight started at about 8pm. Kazeem stepped forward to separate those who were fighting but was stabbed to death in the process.

Kazeem was rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Catholic Hospital, Jaleyemi area for medical attention but died on arrival at the hospital due to high loss of blood.

The state commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the incident and said a full scale investigation into the matter has been launched. Meanwhile Kazeem's body has been deposited at the state hospital, Asubiaro, where an autopsy will be carried out.
Posted by at 1/17/2017 01:20:00 pm

7 comments:

Oni Oladoyin said...

The fight didn't start at about 8pm. It was in the evening.. About 4 or 5pm

17 January 2017 at 13:42
Tim said...

So sad.

One of the vital lessons from life experiences is that it's dangerous to be a Good Samaritan, peacemaker or an interventionist trying to separate two people in a brawl.

As it has happened so many times in the past, the peacemaker often ends up being the victim, injured or killed, while the fighters stay alive.

Please when you see two people fighting, especially with weapons, don't play a Good Samaritan. The devil doesn't seem to like fighting people being separated; so he turns the table on the peacemaker.

17 January 2017 at 13:55
marymsry said...

Osogbo in the news for the wrong reason

17 January 2017 at 14:06
Obam Winnie said...

Seperating fight is not jst it o

17 January 2017 at 14:08
daniel ubong said...

Too bad.

17 January 2017 at 14:10
Nnenne George said...

Rip

17 January 2017 at 14:11
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 14:13

