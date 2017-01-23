Photo: Two members of Notorious Armed Robbery Gang arrested in Lagos

At about 04:15HRS of the said date the command received a distress call from a resident alleging that armed men were terrorizing inhabitants along railway line by Moshalasi in Agege.
The patrol team were mobilized to the scene, immediately the miscreants sighted the policemen they opened fire on the policemen, the police responded and two of the suspected armed robbers were apprehended.
The suspects had robbed different victims at gun point, but with the swift response of the police operatives some stolen items were recovered and taken into custody as exhibits.
A cut to size locally-made double barrel, six (6) rounds of ammunition, eleven (11) handsets of different brands, laptops, two (2) television sets and wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.
Effort is on to effect the arrest of other gang members at large as the suspects apprehended have confessed that their modus operandi is to rob unsuspecting members of the public and dispossess them of their property and sold for cash.
The commands' PPRO SP Dolapo Badmos said the suspects will be transferred to SARS for further investigation as she advised members of the public to be vigilant and be rest assured that the Lagos state police command will do its very best to keep criminals and criminal activities at bay in the state.
