Photo: Two 15-year-old secondary school students arrested for alleged armed robbery and cultism in Edo State

Parading the teenagers at the Command headquarters in Benin, the state commissioner of police, Haliru Gwandu urge parents to always monitor activities and movements of their children with a view to prevent.
Three members of the gang, including Godbless, were arrested during their robbery operation.
Osamede, a JSS 3 student of Army Day Secondary School, in Benin, was however picked up at his father’s house by police operatives, following confession by other members of the gang that he and his elder brother who is now at large, procured the locally cut-to-size gun with which they robbed their victims during the yuletide period and dispossessed them of their valuables, including mobile phones.
On his part, Junior Godbless, who confessed to his involvement in the crime, told our correspondent that he was arrested with two other members during his second robbery operation. Other members of the gang also confessed to their illicit business.
The four-man robbery gang, was among the 85 suspects, ranging from kidnappers, armed robbers, murderers, cultists and impersonation, paraded at the Command headquarters.
The CP said that all suspects will be charged to relevant courts as soon as investigations are concluded.
