LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Photo: Twins born in different years celebrate first birthday

Twin babies who made headlines after being born in different years on New Year's Eve have celebrated their first birthdays.

Little Silas and Annabelle were born in a hospital in Esbjerg in Denmark, with Silas being delivered shortly before midnight in 2015 and Annabelle just after the clock had struck midnight to welcome 2016. 
They were born nine weeks early and spent four weeks in intensive care fighting for their lives.
 
But one year on, the tots are thriving and celebrated their first birthdays together with their family. Their parents, Erika and Günther Eckhard, from Austria, say the eventful New Year's Eve is one they will remember for the rest of their lives.
 
Dad Günther said:
"Our little sunbeams are developing beautifully, there are no problems with their health, nor are there any developmental issues. They are brilliant at turning the whole house upside down, which is great for us!"
The family celebrated the babies’ birthdays together on New Year's Eve and gave them each a rocking horse.
 
Mum Erika said: "As long as they are so small, it's not important. But when they get a little older, we think we will celebrate on separate days to give them their own birthday"
Posted by at 1/03/2017 01:44:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts