Photo: Twins born in different years celebrate first birthday

Little Silas and Annabelle were born in a hospital in Esbjerg in Denmark, with Silas being delivered shortly before midnight in 2015 and Annabelle just after the clock had struck midnight to welcome 2016.
But one year on, the tots are thriving and celebrated their first birthdays together with their family. Their parents, Erika and Günther Eckhard, from Austria, say the eventful New Year's Eve is one they will remember for the rest of their lives.
"Our little sunbeams are developing beautifully, there are no problems with their health, nor are there any developmental issues. They are brilliant at turning the whole house upside down, which is great for us!"
The family celebrated the babies’ birthdays together on New Year's Eve and gave them each a rocking horse.
No comments:
Post a Comment