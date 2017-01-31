Photo: Super Eagles striker Peter Utaka does 'body guard work' for his club teammate

Super Eagles striker Peter Utaka might just be enrolled into the Secret service, at least that's what it seems after he took to social media to share a picture of him acting as body guard for his teammate at Japanese club Sanfrecce Hiroshima over the weekend.
Utaka,32, Japan's league highest goalscorer for last season was dressed in a suit and glasses, and even wore ID card showing his 'bodyguard' status as he gaurded his Croatian teammate Mihael Mikić.
Posting on his Instagram page, Utaka wrote;
''Me and Lopes on bodyguard work for Mika🏾 #sanfrecce #bodyguard #work #gentlemen . Happy Chinese New Year to my Chinese fans and friends #happychinesenewyear''
