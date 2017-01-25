Photo: Security guard arrested for stealing phones at Kogi State Government House

Mallam Aliyu Musa allegedly stole two phones belonging to a staff of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Edward Onoja. He was captured by CCTV camera within the office of the Chief of Staff at the government house.
The suspect came from College of Education Ankpa and was supposed to be attended to by the Staff Screening Complaints Appeal Committee.
The security operative whose name appeared in the uncleared list released by the last Screening Review and Complaints Committee has falsified documents and has since been handed over to security agents for further interrogation.
Source: Kingsley Fanwo
No comments:
Post a Comment