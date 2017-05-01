LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Photo: President Buhari welcomes rescue of another Chibok school girl

President Buhari has welcomed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, who was rescued in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State today January 5th.

According to a statement released by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that the recovery raises renewed hope that other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.


President Buhari commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

He assured that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.
