Photo: Pres Buhari's Chief of Staff summons Arik MD after finding out Arik Airline passengers have been stranded for 48 hours

Also summoned by the Chief of staff was the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika. The Chief of Staff ordered Arik to provide accommodation for the stranded passengers as well as compensate them.
Just this morning, a twitter user @FelaAyodele, shared photos of some Arik airline passengers luggage that have been abandoned at the JFK airport in New York for close to three weeks.
Naija and cheap things. How can you fly Arik internationally after all their bad performance on domestic routes. If you must fly cheap us Ethiopia Airlines or Kenya Airways
The gov't should withdraw there license there don dey too much
It's High time they revoke arik air License with the way they treat passengers shabbily...
Can't we have another National Carrier..
Arik Air has turned Kabu kabu Molue...
nawa o Arik is such a big FAT joke!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Thank you Mr. Kyari. Please this should apply to all the local flights too as Arik is constantly in the habit of this to their customers both local and international... I have tickets with arik air that I never used cos of this irresponsible action of the airline. .... the sad thing is that they are so rude as well.....
This arik airline n there wahala sef tire me ooo, later pple will be on standing inside plane after wasting their time...
