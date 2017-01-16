LIS

Photo of Sade Adu and her transgender daughter as she celebrates her 58th birthday

Singer, Sade Adu's daughter, Mickailia Ila Adu who has transitioned to a man took to Instagram to celebrate her mother on her birthday. 'He' shared a photo of himself with his mom and wrote;
"To my Queen. Words cannot describe how lucky I am to have you in my life and call you Mumma, you are my whole world and I love you with all my heart, thank you for being you, the most beautiful person inside and out, happy birthday Mumma Shard
🍾🍾🥃🥃💕💕 #mummashard #happybirthday #tinyone #iloveyou #birthdaygyal #yaaaassTo my Queen. Words cannot describe how lucky I am to have you in my life and call you Mumma, you are my whole world and I love you with all my heart, thank you for being you, the most beautiful person inside and out, happy birthday Mumma Shard🍾🍾🥃🥃💕💕 #mummashard #happybirthday #tinyone #iloveyou #birthdaygyal #yaaaass"
7 comments:

PLAYBOX.NG said...

Oluwa, Maje kin bi omo osi o!!

16 January 2017 at 21:11
Ohiren's Zone said...

Transgender daughter?,you mean there is no longer a vee-jay-jay down below but a chewing stick?...Hmm!

16 January 2017 at 21:13
marymsry said...

Linda thank God you emphasised the 'HER'

16 January 2017 at 21:24
Licensedclearing Agent said...

I love dis woman , my best Blues artist.

16 January 2017 at 21:25
issa rae said...

but why can't you just say son ?
thought you were open minded Linda ??

16 January 2017 at 21:31
Anonymous said...

Fools

16 January 2017 at 21:40
Anonymous said...

16 January 2017 at 21:43

