"To my Queen. Words cannot describe how lucky I am to have you in my life and call you Mumma, you are my whole world and I love you with all my heart, thank you for being you, the most beautiful person inside and out, happy birthday Mumma Shard
Monday, 16 January 2017
Photo of Sade Adu and her transgender daughter as she celebrates her 58th birthday
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/16/2017 08:55:00 pm
7 comments:
Oluwa, Maje kin bi omo osi o!!
Transgender daughter?,you mean there is no longer a vee-jay-jay down below but a chewing stick?...Hmm!
Linda thank God you emphasised the 'HER'
I love dis woman , my best Blues artist.
but why can't you just say son ?
thought you were open minded Linda ??
Fools
