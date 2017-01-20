LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Photo of new Gambian President, Adama Barrow and his two wives

President Adama Barrow who was sworn into office yesterday, is pictured above with his two wives just after his inauguration in Senegal. 
7 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

20 January 2017 at 08:42
Saphire Muna said...

He can now marry more... Money is not the problem.... Lols

20 January 2017 at 08:43
Iphie Abraham said...

Seen








20 January 2017 at 08:43
Anna said...

Who is now the first Lady

20 January 2017 at 08:43
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool 😎

20 January 2017 at 08:45
odili marcellina said...

I thought he's in mourning?

20 January 2017 at 08:46
OSINANL said...

where will he be operating from now?

20 January 2017 at 08:52

Post a Comment

