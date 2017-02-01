LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Photo of the Borno LG Chairman reportedly arrested for harbouring top Boko Haram commander in his home

The chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Shettima Mafa, was reportedly arrested for giving shelter to an unidentified top Boko Haram commander at his residence in the 1,000 Housing Units in Maiduguri.
7 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HE'S AMONGST THEM.... HE'S A SUPPORTER, SO AUTOMATICALLY HE'S A TERRORIST TOO





AUNTY LINDA 👩





2 January 2017 at 20:15
livingstone chibuike said...

wonders jus cant end....d people sponsporing dis criminals ar govt officials,.shame

2 January 2017 at 20:16
Anonymous said...

Hausas they talk from both-sides of there mouth.Son of a Bitches.

2 January 2017 at 20:18
ifeoma's verdict said...

Wetin concern me, so long its the north they are destroying, i dont have any problem with that.

2 January 2017 at 20:29
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hope he was arrested alongside the culprit. He probably isn't a terrorist but a sympathizer.

Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 20:37
Iphie Abraham said...

See his innocent face. Ekwensu












Lib addict#just passing#

2 January 2017 at 20:39
OSINANL said...

I concur with you...
He's a terrorist

2 January 2017 at 20:45

