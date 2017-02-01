Photo of the Borno LG Chairman reportedly arrested for harbouring top Boko Haram commander in his home
The chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Shettima Mafa, was reportedly arrested for giving shelter to an unidentified top Boko Haram commander at his residence in the 1,000 Housing Units in Maiduguri.
7 comments:
HE'S AMONGST THEM.... HE'S A SUPPORTER, SO AUTOMATICALLY HE'S A TERRORIST TOO
wonders jus cant end....d people sponsporing dis criminals ar govt officials,.shame
Hausas they talk from both-sides of there mouth.Son of a Bitches.
Wetin concern me, so long its the north they are destroying, i dont have any problem with that.
Hope he was arrested alongside the culprit. He probably isn't a terrorist but a sympathizer.
Long Live LIB
See his innocent face. Ekwensu
Lib addict#just passing#
I concur with you...
He's a terrorist
